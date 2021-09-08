"When you invest in recovery you can invest in the community..." As drug overdoses increase the Wabash Valley, but this group wants to help those struggling

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, drug overdose deaths have risen across the nation. Vigo County has seen a spike in deaths this year especially.

According to the Vigo county coroner's office, there were 18 overdose deaths in 2019 and 28 in 2020. In 2021, there have been 27 deaths. Health officials believe the stress from the pandemic has driven some people into addiction. Isolation has been attributed to addictions as well.

Local organizations are here to help those facing various addictions. Staff members want people to know they should never hesitate to reach out for help. One organization providing free services is the Wabash Valley Recovery Center.

This center offers free peer recovery services. This allows someone who is struggling with an addiction to speak to a coach who suffered addiction in the past but is now clean. Issy Kelley was addicted to drugs and alcohol until receiving help from the FSA counseling center.

The center offers services to those facing these issues, but are unfortunately is at full capacity.

The Wabash Valley Recovery Center is available and currently taking clients. Kelley now works at the center in hopes of helping others recover.

"With my history of going through addiction and finding recovery it became my passion to help other people out of the darkness," says Kelley.

Advocates encourage people who are struggling to make the first step towards recovery. It is important to realize you are never alone and there is always someone willing to help.

"What it's gonna take is the community to come together to kind of reduce the stigma with addiction and to realize there are people like me. When you invest in recovery you can invest in the community" says Kelley.

To contact the Wabash Valley Recovery Center click here.