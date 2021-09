TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information after a person was found dead inside of a Terre Haute cemetery.

Earlier this year, 44-year-old Marvin Dickison was found dead inside the Highland Lawn Cemetery in Terre Haute.

His body was found in a pond inside the cemetery.

News 10 learned autopsy results show he had high levels of meth in his system.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says his cause of death was ruled as a drug overdose. The case remains under investigation.