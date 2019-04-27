Clear

Drug Takeback Day helps keep the city clean of unused or old prescription drugs

Members of the community came together to collect unwanted or unused prescription drugs.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 7:08 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Across America, people are rallying together to fight the growing drug crisis. 

In the Wabash Valley, many groups are coming together in support of National Drug Takeback Day. 

Expired or unused prescription drugs can pose a bigger threat than we believe. According to the Department of Drug Enforcement Administration or the DEA, six million Americans misused controlled drugs in 2017. This is their way of combatting this horrible issue. 

Multiple groups in the community collected those unwanted or unused prescription drugs. The goal on Saturday was to keep these kinds of drugs out of the water, landfills, and even schools. 

Every year the Terre Haute Police Department collects roughly 1,000 lbs of drugs. 200 of those lbs are collected on days similar to Saturday. 

It's a safe way for people to dispose of their drugs without flushing them down the toilet or letting them get into the wrong hands. 

There are drop-boxes around the city of Terre Haute. They're open every day during the week if you didn't make it to the drop off  Saturday. Those locations are at Baesler's Market in the pharmacy, the mall, and the sheriff and police departments. 

