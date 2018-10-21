Drug Take Back event set for next weekend

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Area police want your help getting drugs off the streets.

A Drug Take Back event is happening next weekend in Knox County.

You can bring expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs to one of four locations:

- Vincennes Police Department at 501 Busseron Street

- Knox County Sheriff's Department at 2375 South Old Decker Road

- Vincennes University Police Department at 1201 North 2nd Street

- Bicknell Police Department at 119 E. 2nd Street in Bicknell

The event is from 10am to 2pm Saturday. The service is free with no questions asked.

The event is organized through the Drug Enforcement Administration. According to the DEA, 456 tons of prescription drugs were collected last fall. Knox County has collected 2,617 pounds since 2016.

For more information about the Take Back event click here.