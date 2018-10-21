Clear

Drug Take Back event set for next weekend

Area police want your help getting drugs off the streets.

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 6:15 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Area police want your help getting drugs off the streets.

A Drug Take Back event is happening next weekend in Knox County.

You can bring expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs to one of four locations:

- Vincennes Police Department at 501 Busseron Street

- Knox County Sheriff's Department at 2375 South Old Decker Road

- Vincennes University Police Department at 1201 North 2nd Street

- Bicknell Police Department at 119 E. 2nd Street in Bicknell

The event is from 10am to 2pm Saturday. The service is free with no questions asked.

The event is organized through the Drug Enforcement Administration. According to the DEA, 456 tons of prescription drugs were collected last fall. Knox County has collected 2,617 pounds since 2016.

For more information about the Take Back event click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
A frosty start, but slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment 3, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 2, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

A windy and sunny Saturday, but a cold overnight

Image

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Image

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum