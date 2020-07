TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to get rid of unwanted or expired prescription drugs this weekend.

Drug-Free Vigo County and Chances and Services for Youth are hosting this year's Drug Take-Back Day.

They are working along-side local police agencies. They will be collecting expired or unused medication for safe disposal.

It will take place in Terre Haute on Saturday afternoon from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Meadows Shopping Center.