Drug-Free Vigo County holds mock trials to keep kids away from drugs and alcohol

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group continues its work to teach advocacy to students across the Wabash Valley.

Drug-Free Vigo County has been working with middle and high school students. It's all to keep kids away from drugs and alcohol.

Drug-Free Vigo County allowed kids to do mock trials. The trials allowed kids to think outside of the box and advocate for things they believe.

Chances and Services for Youth told us the summit would help them in the future.

"We want the kids to be able to think critically for themselves and to take some of this and really use it for the benefit of the community," Brandon Halleck from CASY said.

This is the fourth year for the summit.