Drug Court proclamation brings awareness to those fighting addictions

It's a hard topic to talk about, but one group hopes to break the stigma by celebrating resources.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Chances are, you or someone you know has or still is battling drug addiction.

Thursday was declared 'Drug Court Month' in Vigo County.

Treatment courts play a vital role in communities across the country.

They work with those struggling to give them a second chance at life.

Organizers say it's an intense program that helps people stay sober and out of jail.

Vigo County Drug Court has been fully operating since 1996.

If you would like to learn more, call 812-231-1433.

