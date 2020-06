UNIVERSAL, Ind (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff released information about a drowning.

A two year old girl died Sunday night in Universal.

Her mother found her in a backyard swimming pool.

Deputies said the girl had been out front playing basketball with her family.

The family noticed she was missing and began searching for her when her mother found her in the above ground pool.

Her father began CPR but he and the emergency workers were not able to save her.