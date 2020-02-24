Two year old died in Sunday drowning in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Vigo County Sheriff, on Sunday, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible drowning on south Daniel Street in southeastern Vigo County.

Upon arrival deputies and Riley Fire Department personnel learned two children, ages 20 months and two years old, had apparently fallen into a lake behind the residence.

Both children were immediately provided medical attention upon rescue’s arrival and subsequently were transported to Regional Hospital.

The two year old female later died at the hospital.

The other female child was transported to an Indianapolis hospital.

Sheriff’s Office investigation division responded to the scene, along with DNR. This case is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and updates will be published as information is released.