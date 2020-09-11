Drought conditions in the Wabash Valley may lead to increased wildfire risk.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The West Coast Wildfires have been making major headlines throughout the country over the last few weeks. So how likely is it for us here in the Wabash Valley to see wildfires?

Unfortunately, we are in the beginning portion of the dry season here in the Wabash Valley. With campers taking advantage of the nice weather we have had, a lot of campfires have been started. With campfires, comes the risk of having a spark ignite something even bigger.

Here are a few tips to follow before lighting your campfire:

First and foremost, you must always follow city and county ordinances dealing with open burning. Martin County in Southern Indiana is the first of probably many counties to put a Burn Ban in effect. This simply means campfires and other recreational fires cannot happen. For more details on this you can click here. Citations and fines are possible and criminal charges may be enforced if a fire results in personal or property damage.



You should still be very cautious having open fires right now since we have been fairly dry. The latest U.S. drought monitor has many portions of our region underneath abnormally dry conditions. And these levels could easily go up with little rain in the forecast.