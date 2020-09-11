Drought conditions in the Wabash Valley may lead to increased wildfire risk.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The West Coast Wildfires have been making major headlines throughout the country over the last few weeks. So how likely is it for us here in the Wabash Valley to see wildfires?
Unfortunately, we are in the beginning portion of the dry season here in the Wabash Valley. With campers taking advantage of the nice weather we have had, a lot of campfires have been started. With campfires, comes the risk of having a spark ignite something even bigger.
Here are a few tips to follow before lighting your campfire:
- First and foremost, you must always follow city and county ordinances dealing with open burning.
- Martin County in Southern Indiana is the first of probably many counties to put a Burn Ban in effect. This simply means campfires and other recreational fires cannot happen. For more details on this you can click here.
- Citations and fines are possible and criminal charges may be enforced if a fire results in personal or property damage.
You should still be very cautious having open fires right now since we have been fairly dry. The latest U.S. drought monitor has many portions of our region underneath abnormally dry conditions. And these levels could easily go up with little rain in the forecast.
- Keep a hose or a bucket of water nearby to extinguish any flames that aren’t in the fire pit.
- Never put anything other than wood into your fire.
- Cardboard, for example, can burn fast and the ashes can easily become lofted igniting something nearby.
- Make sure your fire pit is clear of grass and other materials that may easily catch on fire.
- Put rocks around your fire pit.
- Clear a 10-foot area around the fire pit down to the dirt.
- Never leave a fire unattended.
- Do not pull anything out of the fire.
- When you are ready to leave the fire, dump a lot of water on it. Make sure there is very little smoke once a lot of water has been poured on the fire.
- As always, check-in with Storm Team 10 to see if wind speeds will be low.
- Remember, if an uncontrollable fire does occur, be sure to call 911 or your local Fire Department immediately.