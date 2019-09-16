Drought Like Conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While we've had small chances to see rain showers over the past few weeks, the Wabash Valley has barely seen anything.
The drought monitor is updated weekly.
It shows areas across the united states that are at or nearing drought conditions.
While the Wabash Valley is not directly in a drought, things are very close.
Most of the drought categories are farther to the north.
Much of northern Illinois and Indiana are in the category of either "abnormally dry" or "moderate drought".
The drought monitor is updated every Thursday, so storm team 10 will keep an eye on it to see how much it changes just this week.
