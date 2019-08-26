Clear

Drought Creeping into Wabash Valley

Although we have gotten our fair share of scattered showers, we are not far from being considered in a drought.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Just looking back at the forecast, you probably wouldn't think we are in danger of drought.

Over the past few weeks, we have had our fair share of scattered showers.

However, that rain hasn't been enough.

Parts of the Wabash Valley are in the first category of drought. This is called "abnormally dry".

While many of us are not in a drought yet, one dry spell could spiral us quickly.

If we look at the two-state view, of both Indiana and Illinois, the farther north we go, the drier it gets.

So while we have had some rainfall, the closer and deeper into a drought we get, the harder it is to get out of it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 8-26

Image

Health department looking at new regulations for food trucks

Image

Second Vigo County Menards location set to open Tuesday

Image

Local restaurant teams up with VCSC to encourage childhood literacy

Image

Eastern Greene students return to class after HAZMAT incident

Image

Wabash Valley Community Foundation CODA grant

Image

Kevin's back, and talks about how long the rain will stick around

Image

'Welcome Week' kicks off at Ivy Tech

Image

Section of Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute closes for construction

Image

Drought Creeping into Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore