Drought Creeping into Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Just looking back at the forecast, you probably wouldn't think we are in danger of drought.

Over the past few weeks, we have had our fair share of scattered showers.

However, that rain hasn't been enough.

Parts of the Wabash Valley are in the first category of drought. This is called "abnormally dry".

While many of us are not in a drought yet, one dry spell could spiral us quickly.

If we look at the two-state view, of both Indiana and Illinois, the farther north we go, the drier it gets.

So while we have had some rainfall, the closer and deeper into a drought we get, the harder it is to get out of it.