Drought Could Be On The Horizon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you’ve been thinking that your grass is looking a little brown, you’d be right.

Things are starting to dry out here in the Wabash valley.

Something we at Storm Team 10 look at is the Drought Monitor.

This is a tool that shows us specific areas that are into the drought category.

Now this tool has different levels.

Abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme, and exceptional drought.

Each color gets darker from yellow to red.

Now you’ll notice the Wabash Valley still isn’t into this category.

There are a few reasons for this.

The first, is the drought monitor is updated once a week.

This data was updated last Thursday.

New data will come out this coming Thursday.

Now again, while we aren’t into the official “drought” category yet, we are extremely dry.

The month of June usually has an average rainfall total of 4.14 inches.

We are halfway through the month, and so far we’ve only gotten 0.49 inches of rain.

We at Storm Team 10 also keep a running total of where rainfall is, as far as above or below average goes.

So far in the year 2020 we are -3.57 inches below where rainfall should be on the year.

So while we aren’t into drought yet, we could be soon.

The seven day forecast doesn’t show much in the way of rain, at least until the weekend.

In the meantime, make sure you keep a close eye on any plants you have, and keep tuning into Storm Team 10 for the most up to date information.