Drought Conditions Continue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are still well below average as far as rainfall goes.

At the WTHI TV station, we have only recorded 1.27 inches of rain this month.

The average for September is 3.56 inches.

We look to the drought monitor, that gets updated every Thursday.

The first level of drought is bright yellow, which is also known as "abnormally dry".

The second level is a tan color, also known as "moderate drought".

The two-state view of both Illinois and Indiana show drought conditions continuing to spread across the states.

With no great chance for rain in the near forecast, we can only expect things to get even drier.

Drought Monitor: https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?Midwest