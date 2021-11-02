"Drop the food, everyone's gotta eat." Two Terre Haute men charged for robbing several food delivery drivers: Here's what led police to them

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - We are learning more about a police situation last week in Terre Haute that landed two men behind bars on armed robbery charges.

A series of food delivery driver robberies came to a head last week when police arrested Elias Garrett and Payton Wilson.

Last Friday, our crews were there as police surrounded their apartment at 1331 South 7th Street, leading the pair to ultimately come out peacefully.

Receipts, food, and a hot bag - what led to the arrests?

The Jimmy John's Driver

Around 3:00 last Friday morning, a Jimmy Johns driver called police to report he had been robbed.

The driver told police he was sent to deliver food to 1335 South 7th Street but couldn't find that address. While he was looking, he said he saw a man in a green "gator" and sunglasses on. That man reportedly told the driver he ordered the food. As the driver walked up to the suspect, he said he heard the sound of a gun racking and was told to drop everything.

That's when he sat down $71.82 worth of food and $60 in cash.

The Bob Evans robbery

The next call came into police around five hours later from a pair of Bob Evans delivery people.

Two people from Bob Evans were sent to deliver a food order to 1333 South 7th Street.

When the pair arrived, they said one of the two asked a person sitting on the porch if they had ordered food. The suspect reportedly went inside the apartment to get money while the second Bob Evans driver started to bring food to the porch.

The drivers said the suspect came back out and pulled a handgun out of his pocket, pointing it at one of the two drivers, and said, "Drop the food, everyone's gotta eat." The two dropped the food, the two left and called the police.

The arrest and evidence

Less than an hour later, police went to 1331 South 7th Street to investigate. After knocking on the door, police said they saw a curtain move, but no one answered the door.

While News 10's crews were there, we heard police on loudspeakers calling for them to exit the apartment.

That is when police said Garrett and Wilson came out peacefully.

A short time later, police had a warrant to search their apartment. While inside, they said they found a handgun, a Bob Evans bag with uneaten food, and Jimmy John's trash.

Police said they also found the receipts matching the orders of the stolen food.

While searching the home, police said they found a Pizza Hut "hot bag." These are the bags drivers use to keep pizzas warm while delivering them.

In September, police received a report from a Pizza Hut about a driver getting robbed in the same area.

Interviewing Elias Garrett

After the arrest, police said they read Garrett his rights and then interviewed him. During the interview, he allegedly told police he ate some of the Jimmy John's food and drank some of the sweet tea from Bob Evans, but was not aware of the robbery.

He reportedly told police he saw the Pizza Hut bag, but once again, wasn't aware of any robbery.

Both men are facing several armed robbery charges.