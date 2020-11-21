Drop off locations for Operation Christmas Child

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It has been more challenging to pack shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child this year due to the pandemic.

We've told you before about efforts to send toys and needed items to 11 million children around the world.

This is an annual effort through the organization Samaritan's Purse.

Many large packing parties were canceled this year.

Here in the Wabash Valley, the Terre Haute Fishing Team gathered to pack boxes Saturday.

"Me and the bass fishing team are grateful to be here and help kids overseas, we have these projects that we do and this is one of them, and this one means a lot to us. Because we're helping people and bringing joy to others," said team member Cole Berry.

The team got these shoeboxes packed just in time for Operation Christmas Child to wrap up Monday.

You can still drop off packed shoeboxes at locations across the Wabash Valley Sunday and Monday.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/?utm_source=OCC-Press-Release-Coordinator-NCW&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=Drop-Off-Locations-Pitch