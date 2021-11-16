Drone program is causing a lot of buzz at a Wabash Valley high school

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a lot of buzz in the halls of Loogootee high school. That comes from the sound of drones flying around. It also comes from the buzz from students talking about the school's drone program. There's so much buzz in fact that the program hasn't had a problem with kids signing up.

Drones have been at Loogootee for a couple of years now. School leaders got the idea from a school in texas.

The program is taught over two years. Students learn how to operate the machines. In the second year, they team up with a community member or a business.

Students find out how drones could help these folks. Then they do the job for them. It helps folks in the community as well as getting students a chance to get a glimpse of life outside the classroom.

Drones course teacher Megan Jones says, "I didn't reach out to anyone I just had the kids kind of get some ideas. Within a week of having this out there, I had five different other people say, hey we have a job your drone kids could do. I said ok next semester, next semester."