Clear

Driving slow in the left lane on I-70 lands two behind bars on drug charges

Troopers noticed a car on I-70 in Putnam County driving 57 in a 70...in the left-hand lane.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 9:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police are thanking a now 'slow-poke' law for helping them make a drug bust.

Troopers noticed a car on I-70 in Putnam County driving 57 in a 70...in the left-hand lane.

It happened near the 40-mile marker.

A state trooper pulled over the driver for going too slow.

When police searched the vehicle they found 11 pounds of drugs with a street value of $33,000.

They arrested Daniel Wade from Colorado and Veronica McLam from South Carolina.

Police say they found pills and meth.

The two are in the Putnam County Jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain and possible storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Police Thank You Notes

Image

Terre Haute set to receive a hand with downtown

Image

Terre Haute Adult Daycare center open under new name

Image

Terre Haute armed robberies update

Image

Weekend rain is in the forecast...but first, Toys for Tots

Image

Next Level Roads Grant in Clinton

Image

Jasper County stop arm issues

Image

ISU sexual misconduct rules

Image

A Terre Haute casino is no sure bet

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide