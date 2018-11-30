Driving slow in the left lane on I-70 lands two behind bars on drug charges

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police are thanking a now 'slow-poke' law for helping them make a drug bust.
Troopers noticed a car on I-70 in Putnam County driving 57 in a 70...in the left-hand lane.
It happened near the 40-mile marker.
A state trooper pulled over the driver for going too slow.
When police searched the vehicle they found 11 pounds of drugs with a street value of $33,000.
They arrested Daniel Wade from Colorado and Veronica McLam from South Carolina.
Police say they found pills and meth.
The two are in the Putnam County Jail.
