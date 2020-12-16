Preparing for icy roads on your morning commute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- On Wednesday, the Wabash Valley could see its first, real, measurable snowfall amounts. That means roads could be pretty icy for your morning commute.

Every year, our first snow of the season serves as a slick reminder of how careful we need to be on the roads. News 10 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Orpurt says this is especially important while crossing overpasses and bridges.

"A lot of times, bridges and overpasses will freeze more quickly because air goes underneath the surface of the road. That allows that temperature to drop more quickly, and so you get some freezing." "Somebody is driving along, and all of a sudden, they hit a little patch on the bridge or the overpass, and next thing you know, they go flying off the road," Orpurt explained.

County officials say the highway department is on stand by and is prepared to clear the roads as needed. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says speed plays a significant factor in most accidents they see. He said when the roads are icy, drivers should stay at or below the speed limit.

"Keep in mind; the speed limit is based on when the road conditions are ideal. So, you may drive 55 in a 55 zone and still lose control based on the road conditions," Plasse explained.

Sheriff Plasse also expressed that it's crucial that drivers fully clean off their windshields before hitting the road. If your timing isn't right, waiting for your defroster can make you late. However, it's safer to run behind than drive without fully seeing through your windshield.

"The worst thing is to drive, and you have a little window where you're kind of looking through your windshield, and then you won't see traffic. Say someone runs a stop sign in front of you when you have the right away, and you still won't be able to react to that," he said.

Sheriff Plasse encourages the Wabash Valley to leave earlier to avoid rushing on the road.