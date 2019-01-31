Driving force behind Terre Haute's green movement, Joy Sacopulos, passes away at 79

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman who helped our community look a little greener has passed away.

Joy Sacopulos passed away on Wednesday.

She was involved in many community groups, including the founding board member of Trees, Inc.

The organization said she remained a resilient and genuine leader until her very last days.

She also helped get the Crossroads of America State Historical Marker in downtown Terre Haute.

Sacopulos was 79-years-old.

Visitation is set for Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home in Terre Haute.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday at Saint Benedict Catholic Church.

That service starts at 11:00 a.m.