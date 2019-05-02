Driving around farm equipment safely

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As Storm Team 10 has been reporting, excessive April rain has delayed planting season into May.

Now farmers say they say they will all be trying to get planting done at once. This means drivers will be sharing the road with farm equipment.

"Big pieces of machinery that moves really slowly down the road. We know it's frustrating just give us some time and be patient with us we would just as soon not be on the road as much as you would like us to not be on the roads" farmer Dwight Ludwig says.

Farmers say recent rains may cause problems when it comes to pulling out of the way of traffic getting around equipment safely.

"Large and very heavy so pulling off is not as easy as it seems to pull off more often. Places where it can be pulled off we will with the ditches soft it's just not as easy as it looks" Ludwig says.

Farmers say drivers aren't the only ones who need to be careful during planting season. Farmers need to get enough rest as well.

"Working a lot of hours and spending a lot of time in the fields and that always kind of wears on you and you begin to do things and you begin to do things more unsafe than you would normally," Ludwig says.

Remember the key to driving around farming equipment is to just be patient.