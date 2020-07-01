Drivers weigh in on construction along Crawford Street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crawford Street could reopen in August, according to city officials.

Work continues along 13th to 19th Street. Crews closed the area for railroad tie removal and construction.

Drivers, like Chad Allison, found barricades and blocked roads Wednesday afternoon.

Allison, who was on his way to lunch at Charlie's Pub & Grub, says he had to find his own way around the closures.

"I turned down 17th Street, had to go through some barricades," he said, "and then, once I got to almost Crawford, I saw the alley that came up behind Charlie's, but the alley wasn't in very good shape either."

Jeremie Ruth, who is from Kentucky, but in Terre Haute for a work assignment, said it was slightly hard to get around. However, he says it's a small price to pay for improvements.

"I guess you get out of it, what you put into it, you know?," he said, "So to make the neighborhood look better, drainage better."

Officials hope to reopen Crawford Street by August 14th.