Discussion continues about downtown street closure to build convention center

On Tuesday, an open house is being hosted. The public can see plans for the proposed convention center in downtown Terre Haute.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 9:39 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- On Tuesday, an open house is being hosted. The public can see plans for the proposed convention center in downtown Terre Haute. 

An update on the convention center plans will be talked about. People will also be able to see new renderings for the project. 

County commissioners say they expect to be lots of discussion about the possible closure of 8th street, between Wabash avenue and Cherry street. The street will need to be closed to build the convention center. 

The council heard discussion on it last week. They say they most likely won't make a decision on this until next month.

Judy Anderson, Vigo County county commissioner,  says this closure is a small thing in the major project. She says if Terre Haute wants to see redevelopment downtown, the street closure will be something residents will have to deal with.

"I know we are going to have a lot people concerned about that {8th street closure}," Anderson said. "But, I think when they see the overall plan and what it's going to mean to downtown, I think they will understand."

The open house will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn at 705 Wabash avenue. It begins at 5:30 p.m. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

