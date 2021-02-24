Drivers are taking advantage of the nice weather at Crew Carwash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It has been non-stop for the workers at Crew Carwash all day long. Dust, dirt, and salt can easily become stuck to your car especially in the wintertime.

Even drivers with clean cars are being proactive to make sure they keep the salt and dirt off their vehicle.

News 10 spoke with the Crew Carwash Operations Manager, Chris Jatczak, to see how they have been doing. He said business has picked up drastically with the nicer weather.

"We have been busy. We're seeing a lot of people and it's nice to see everyone out and in a good mood. The weather is nice so it's good to have interactions. It's good to talk to somebody. We're here if you need your car washed."

Washing your vehicle makes your car or truck shine and look nice but it's very important to do especially after a snow storm. City, County, and State crews have worked hard to put down salt and sand before and during the winter event, we had last week.

Salt sticks to the metal on your vehicle, and oxidizes, and causes corrosion. It's very hard to avoid it, especially in wintertime. However, washing your truck often can help slow down the process.