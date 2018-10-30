Clear

"It's scary..." community reacts after hundreds of pounds of drugs were seized

Police found millions of dollars worth of drugs on a local interstate.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 11:56 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -Hundreds of pounds of drugs were found on a semi-truck Tuesday.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration along with Indiana and Illinois state police were doing a training at the weigh station Tuesday.

That's when one state trooper found what they're saying is one of the biggest drug busts they've seen this year. 

"No, we're not talking a little bit of contraband," Matt Ames, Indiana State Police Master Trooper said. "The contraband was 220 pounds of cocaine and 65 pounds of meth." 

Ames says one of the troopers was doing a routine inspection when he noticed a few red flags.

First, the driving log has been unplugged multiple times. That means it couldn't track where he was driving or how long he had been driving. 

Secondly, the trooper noticed the seal on the trailer was different than on the shipping papers. 

"He went through the trailer and at that time he located five bags that had illegal contraband in it," Ames said. 

It's a big win for state police and the community too.

Lori Frey said she's glad the police work hard to keep things like this off the streets. 

"It's scary and I'm glad that they caught whoever it was to keep the drugs off our streets and our communities and our kid's hands," Frey said. 

She said it's something she does think about when she's driving.

"It makes you wonder every time you pass a semi what's in it and where's it going and why is it there," she said. 

State police said the semi was coming from California and headed to Ohio.

The driver, Ravninder Singh Kaler is in the Vigo County jail. 

