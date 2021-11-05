INDIANA (WTHI) - Last Friday there was an accident south of Terre Haute when a semi swerved to avoid a deer. New's 10 spoke with Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames who says this accident is not unique.

"On average in Indiana, we work approximately 16,000 deer accidents annually," said Ames.

Ames says most of those accidents involve property damage, but the accidents that involve personal injury usually happen when someone doesn't react appropriately.

The appropriate reaction is to break and not swerve when you see a deer on the road. Below are some suggestions from the Indiana State Police that will help keep you safe on the road.