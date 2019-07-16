PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman is being treated after police say a truck ran into the horse and buggy she was driving in Parke County.
Around 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to US Highway 41 in front of the Parke County Fairgrounds for a crash involving a horse and buggy. A pickup truck ran into the back of the buggy.
Police at the scene told News 10 the driver said he took his eyes off the road. Police also reported the driver was following too closely to the buggy.
Authorities said the people in the buggy were "okay," the driver was taken for treatment of cuts and bruises. A veterinarian was called in to euthanize the horse.
Related Content
- Driver of horse and buggy being treated after crash
- 1 critical after van hits buggy
- Sheriffs office reminds drivers to lookout for buggies after Saturday incident
- Driver crashes into tree
- Treat yourself on Miracle Treat Day
- Treating the winter blues
- One person hospitalized after an ambulance crashed into a buggy in Daviess County
- Man was allegedly drunk when he crashed into a buggy in Parke County over the weekend
- Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies
- Driver cited after Vincennes crash
Scroll for more content...