Driver of a disabled semi on I-70 summoned to court in connection to double fatal in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Prosecutor's Office has summoned a Las Vegas, Nevada man in connection to a fatal accident.

Clay County authorities want Amehadari Desta to answer to charges of Obstructing Traffic Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Those charges stem from a crash that happened in July.

That's when police say Desta was driving a semi that was disabled along Interstate 70 in Clay County.

This caused traffic to slow. Another semi failed to respond to the slowed traffic and hit two other cars before coming to a stop.

Two people died in that crash.

Authorities want Desta to appear in court on December 11th.