Driver killed when tree falls on truck

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about a freak accident in Martin County that left one person dead.

According to authorities in Martin County, a driver was killed after a tree fell on his truck. This happened just after five o’clock Friday evening.

We’re told the male victim was traveling along Highway 150 between Shoals and French Lick. The Martin County Sheriff's office is investigating but we’re told the accident was not weather related and involved an entire tree.

Officials also tell me this is the second accident like this in Martin County within the last year.

The victim's name has not yet been released.