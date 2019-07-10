Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Driver involved fatal Edgar County truck crash facing several charges

Police say the driver of a truck, 24-year-old Brett Bell, from Paris, and a passenger were driving on East Terre Haute Road when for an unknown reason, the truck left the road and overturned, landing on the passenger side.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We have more information on fatal Wednesday morning crash in Edgar County.

The crash happened around 10:30 on East Terre Haute Road near Midwestern Gas Street.

Police say the driver of a truck, 24-year-old Brett Bell, from Paris, and a passenger were driving on East Terre Haute Road when for an unknown reason, the truck left the road and overturned, landing on the passenger side.

The passenger of the truck died on the scene of the crash.

Police are not releasing the identity of the person who was killed but did say the victim was a 24-year-old man from Paris.

Bell was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bell is facing charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, improper operation of a commercial motor vehicle, (no commercial driver's license) and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Pleasant Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews set to close Fowler Park Beach ahead of bridge renovation

Image

June rainfall continues to impact local farmers

Image

What's going on with that hole at 9th and Poplar in Terre Haute?

Image

Phegley

Image

Football

Image

Terre Haute woman accused of child abuse, allegedly hit kids when they got into food

Image

Driver in fatal Edgar County truck crash facing charges

Image

Person with hepatitis A worked and prepared food at Vincennes restaurant chain, people who ate there

Image

Kevin has your (hot) forecast

Image

Businesses prepare for invasive plants ordinance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way