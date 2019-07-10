Driver involved fatal Edgar County truck crash facing several charges

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We have more information on fatal Wednesday morning crash in Edgar County.

The crash happened around 10:30 on East Terre Haute Road near Midwestern Gas Street.

Police say the driver of a truck, 24-year-old Brett Bell, from Paris, and a passenger were driving on East Terre Haute Road when for an unknown reason, the truck left the road and overturned, landing on the passenger side.

The passenger of the truck died on the scene of the crash.

Police are not releasing the identity of the person who was killed but did say the victim was a 24-year-old man from Paris.

Bell was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bell is facing charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, improper operation of a commercial motor vehicle, (no commercial driver's license) and failure to wear a seatbelt.