Driver in West Terre Haute plows through bikes, lawnmowers, home support beam before sliding into a tree

It happened just before 8:00 when a pickup truck hauling a trailer and equipment was driving westbound on U.S. 40 into West Terre Haute.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 3:36 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday morning accident in West Terre Haute led to a lot of damage.

Police said the driver of the truck swerved to avoid rear-ending a line of cars.

That is when the truck hit several bikes and lawnmowers that were for sale on the side of the road.

The truck then hit a support beam on a home.

Police say it finally came to a stop after sliding into a tree.

An Indiana State Police trooper witnessed the crash.

No injuries were reported.

