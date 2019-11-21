Driver hospitalized after semi travels down steep embankment on Interstate 70

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A semi driver was hospitalized after his vehicle traveled down a steep embankment early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 70, west of Cloverdale.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the driver said he had a mechanical failure, which caused the front end of the semi to "give out." After that, the semi lost control and traveled about 450 yards down a steep embankment, and then into a creek.

The driver was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police say fortunately, no other vehicles were involved. "Drive carefully when you're on the highways. With so many vehicles traveling at high speed it only take one incident like this to make things go very bad, VERY quickly!!" wrote the Sheriff's Office on social media.

Several agencies responded, including Indiana State Police, Operation Life, Cloverdale Fire Department, Curtis Towing and the Indiana Department of Transportation.