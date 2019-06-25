Prairieton, Ind. (WTHI) - Police and emergency crews were called to an early morning car crash in southern Vigo County.
It happened just after 3:30 Tuesday morning at 6850 Robertson Road near Prairieton.
Deputies tell us the driver crashed into a tree.
One child and one adult were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
We're told alcohol may have been a factor.
Related Content
- Driver crashes into tree
- Driver killed when tree falls on truck
- Falling tree kills driver in Martin County
- Driver cited after Vincennes crash
- Driver seriously injured in semi crash
- Driver nearly impaled after Sullivan County crash
- Driver taken to hospital after crash
- Driver escapes car fire after crash
- Driver error causes crash into Vincennes business
- Fallen tree damages headstones
Scroll for more content...