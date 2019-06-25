Clear

Driver crashes into tree

Deputies say alcohol may have been a factor

Prairieton, Ind. (WTHI) - Police and emergency crews were called to an early morning car crash in southern Vigo County.

It happened just after 3:30 Tuesday morning at 6850 Robertson Road near Prairieton.

Deputies tell us the driver crashed into a tree.

One child and one adult were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

We're told alcohol may have been a factor.

