Driver allegedly clocked at 120 mph before leading Parke County deputies on a chase

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials said a police chase in Parke County hit speeds of 120 miles per hour before the driver crashed and was arrested.

The chase happened last week.

Police arrested 21-year-old Nathan Dickerson of Terre Haute.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office says a deputy saw Dickerson speeding on US 41 near County Road 940 South.

Dickerson was allegedly clocked at 120 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

When police tried to stop Dickerson, they said he refused to pull over. He ultimately lost control and crashed at US 41 near Lambert Avenue.

He was charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and criminal recklessness.