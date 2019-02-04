Clear

Driver accused in Friday afternoon chase in Terre Haute identified

The Terre Haute Police Department has made an arrest in connection a Friday pursuit.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 1:06 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has made an arrest in connection a Friday pursuit.

Police arrested Cody Stewart.

According to police Stewart is charged with driving while suspended, resisting law enforcement, and carrying a handgun without a license.

He's also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

During that same alleged chase, police arrested the passenger of the truck, Jacob Brier.

Brier was charged in connection to a shooting that took place last week.

Stewart's arrest was not connected to the shooting.

Stewart is due back in court on Friday.

Article Comments

