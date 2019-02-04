TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has made an arrest in connection a Friday pursuit.
Police arrested Cody Stewart.
According to police Stewart is charged with driving while suspended, resisting law enforcement, and carrying a handgun without a license.
He's also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
During that same alleged chase, police arrested the passenger of the truck, Jacob Brier.
Brier was charged in connection to a shooting that took place last week.
Stewart's arrest was not connected to the shooting.
Stewart is due back in court on Friday.
Related Content
- Driver accused in Friday afternoon chase in Terre Haute identified
- Friday afternoon chase leads to arrest in connection to Terre Haute shooting
- Crews work Friday afternoon traffic accident in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute police chase leaves suspect hospitalized
- 'Get fit' in downtown Terre Haute Friday
- Terre Haute Police investigate Friday morning shooting
- Gunshot fired during a short chase in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute man facing charges, accused of leading police on chase
- Police say no injuries in afternoon crash in Terre Haute
- Victim from N. 18th Street shooting in Terre Haute identified
Scroll for more content...