Drive to raise money for Big Brothers, Big Sisters makes $124,000 nationwide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A fundraiser in the Wabash Valley was a major success.

Earlier this month, Crew Car Wash in Terre Haute took part in a national initiative.

It is called 'Crew for Kids.'

Car wash locations across the country donated 5- percent of Ultimate Washes.

Nationally, that amounted to around $124,000.

The money raised will go to Big Brother, Big Sister programs.

This includes Big Brother, Big Sister of the Wabash Valley.