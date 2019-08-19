Drive to raise money for Big Brothers, Big Sisters makes $124,000 nationwide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A fundraiser in the Wabash Valley was a major success.
Earlier this month, Crew Car Wash in Terre Haute took part in a national initiative.
It is called 'Crew for Kids.'
Car wash locations across the country donated 5- percent of Ultimate Washes.
Nationally, that amounted to around $124,000.
The money raised will go to Big Brother, Big Sister programs.
This includes Big Brother, Big Sister of the Wabash Valley.
