Drive-thru COVID-19 food distribution event held in Clay county

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers in Clay county spent the day helping families in need.

That's with a drive-thru COVID-19 food distribution event.

The city of Brazil was awarded a $75,000 grant to host four of these distribution days.

Individuals and families who have lost jobs due to COVID-19, low income families and senior citizens were all able to get help.

All they had to do was show proof of Clay county residency and they were able to get some groceries.

Organizers said they're just glad to be a helping hand during these difficult times.

"You know, people are laid off, or have lost their jobs due to COVID. I mean, they're struggling with their families. This is just one tool that they can use to help alieviate food cost," said Janet McClellan.

If you missed this food distribution, there will be three more this summer.

Those dates are June 27th, July 11th and July 25th.

Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Brazil.