Drive at local restaurant chain will help 1,500 kids get a meal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 1,500 students will have full bellies this holiday season...and it is all thanks to your support.

Area McDonald's locations are donating $3,000 to the Vigo County Schools Backpack Program.

That will provide each one o those students with one meal.

The five McDonald's restaurants in Terre Haute will be collecting non-perishable food items for Catholic Charities through December 21st.