TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 1,500 students will have full bellies this holiday season...and it is all thanks to your support.
Area McDonald's locations are donating $3,000 to the Vigo County Schools Backpack Program.
That will provide each one o those students with one meal.
The five McDonald's restaurants in Terre Haute will be collecting non-perishable food items for Catholic Charities through December 21st.
Related Content
- Drive at local restaurant chain will help 1,500 kids get a meal
- Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal
- 1,000 Meals a Day Food Drive ready to kick off
- Local pizza restaurant opens third location
- Local restaurant gives Backpack Program a boost
- Toxic metal found in chain stores’ jewelry
- Local church hosting blood drive
- New airport restaurant restaurant ready for takeoff
- Rough flu season has local restaurants taking extra precautions
Scroll for more content...