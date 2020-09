TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Police are reminding you there will still be increased patrols this Labor day.

It's all part of the Drive Sober or get Pulled Over campaign.

Overtime patrols will be looking for dangerous and impaired drivers.

Studies show last year there were over 1800 accidents in Indiana.

Out of these, there were 12 deaths.

If you come across an impaired driver call 9-1-1 and report it.

Police just want to keep everyone safe throughout the holiday.