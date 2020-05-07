Dresses moved, Kindness Project pledges to help whenever prom can happen

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Those involved in a Wabash Valley volunteer group say they'll be here for students and their families whenever prom plans move forward.

Prom has been canceled or postponed in many local communities due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s led to the delay of a huge giveaway in Terre Haute.

Jayna Sullivan with the Garrett Sands Kindness Project says the group has collected roughly 500 dresses this year. The group hosted its first ever prom dress and tux giveaway last year. Volunteers were well on their way to another successful event when the coronavirus changed everything.

"It was very disappointing as I'm sure it is to everybody who has had to miss prom but on the big scale of things it was necessary to keep everybody safe."

The YMCA in Terre Haute was the site of last year's event. Sullivan has been storing hundreds of dresses there with plans for another giveaway but now those plans have been postponed with school proms canceled.

Volunteers packed up the dresses Thursday morning to move them to the Meadows Shopping Center. That's to free up space at the YMCA as it reopens to the public.

Sullivan says she was worried she'd have to pay for storage and is grateful to the YMCA and Meadows.

"I mean, seriously, I cried. I was so thankful. I was so relieved because I did not know what I was going to do with all these dresses."

Sullivan says she has heard about ideas to host a prom this summer. She says the Garrett Sands Kindness Project will be there to help students find the right dress and tux whenever prom can happen. She says the need may be even greater this year as more and more parents are out of work.