Video of draft horses pulling a semi goes viral as Mabel man goes back to Amish roots

KIMT is getting the story straight from the horse's mouth.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 9:12 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

MABEL, Minn. - When a semi truck got stuck on an icy driveway, Jacob Hershberger grabbed his horses, not his tractor. On December 5, his wife Lizzie Hershberger posted a video of the draft horses pulling the semi up the driveway. As of Wednesday, the video has more than 650,000 views.

"Sure, I thought we'd probably put it on Facebook but you know I figured it'd just be our friends or whatever would probably look at it but I never realized it would get this crazy," says Jacob Hershberger.

The Hershbergers both grew up Amish, but left the community because Jacob had dreams of becoming a semi-truck driver. When his belgian horses pulled the semi, his two worlds collided.

"I guess it was something that I thought would be kind of cool anyway if it worked out, so with me I guess growing up with draft horses, it was kind of a dream come true to be able to pull a semi out with a team of horses," adds Jacob.

The horses, Prince and Molly, are completely fine after the event. They regularly help the Hershbergers pull manure and logs and show off their skills in parades.

