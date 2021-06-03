Clear

Dr. Fauci says he's cautiously optimistic US will be able to vaccinate children under 12 by Thanksgiving

Dr. Anthony Fauci is "cautiously optimistic" that children younger than 12 will be eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccine by Thanksgiving, he said on CNN's New Day on Thursday.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 12:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci is "cautiously optimistic" that children younger than 12 will be eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccine by Thanksgiving, he said on CNN's New Day on Thursday.

"We are now doing studies that are ongoing as we're speaking, studies that are looking at what we call age de-escalation, children from 12 to 9 and then 9 to 6 and then 6 to 2 and then 6 months to 2 years," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's John Berman.

"We hope that as we approach the end of this calendar year, we'll have enough information to vaccinate children of any age," he said. "So, I'm cautiously optimistic we might be there by the end of the year."

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is available for children age 12 and up, but those younger are not currently eligible to get vaccinated. Children under 12 are far less likely to have severe cases of Covid-19, but they can still get infected and spread it to others.

Vaccinating school-aged children is a key part of a safe return to normalcy for the education system. The CDC has advised schools to prioritize universal mask use, but it has also said vaccinated people have such strong protection that they do not need to wear masks in most situations.

In comments to NBC Nightly News on Wednesday, Fauci said if some communities continue to see high levels of infections, children under 12 will likely still have to wear masks when school returns.

The CDC considers a county to have "high" transmission if there have been 100 or more cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 residents or a test positivity rate of 10% or higher in the past seven days.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Good Morning America on Thursday that school guidance is being revisited as more and younger people get vaccinated -- and there may be a change in school mask guidance in time for fall.

"We've said through the school year of '20 to '21 that our school guidance was not going to change," Walensky said when asked why children still need to wear masks. "What we really are doing now is looking at the evidence in the context of so many people getting vaccinated, in the context of disease rates coming down in certain communities and really looking at the evidence now.

"As we're starting to get those people vaccinated, we will be revisiting this in our school guidance," she added.

When asked if there might be a change to mask guidance in time for school in the fall, Walensky said, "I think we will. We are looking at the evidence now and we will be coming out with that guidance, soon to come."

More vaccinations, fewer infections
So far, more than half of the population has gotten at least one dose of vaccine and 12 states have reached President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of US adults getting at least one dose by July 4.

As vaccinations have gone up, cases of the virus have gone down. Ensemble forecasts published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention project that newly reported Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths will likely continue to decrease over the next four weeks.

Fauci said the trends are very encouraging.

"The one thing we want to make sure is that we don't declare victory prematurely and feel that, because things are going in the right direction, that we don't have to keep vaccinating people," he said. "We're on a really good track now to really crush this outbreak. And the more people we get vaccinated, the more assuredness that we're going to have that we're going to be able to do that."

Current vaccination rates have begun tapering off -- and are now less than a third of the peak pace of about 3.3 million per day in April. But the July 4 goal is still realistic, Fauci said.

CNN medical analyst Leana Wen warned that after Memorial Day weekend, the US is still two weeks away from seeing the results of its first stress test, given that almost half of the country remains unvaccinated.

Even if cases plateau or taper off from their current falling rate, Wen said she worries some communities will remain vulnerable.

"You have parts of the country with very low vaccination rates," she said. "I really worry about the unvaccinated people in those areas spreading coronavirus to one another."

Fauci also said he's worried about communities that are experiencing high levels of spread. He told NBC News that it is too early to lift mask mandates in those areas.

"If you pull back on masking, then you're going to wind up having a danger of peaking again," he said.

New York City offering vaccinations in schools
Now that vaccines are available for children as young as 12-years-old, New York City will begin offering in-school vaccinations for kids 12-17, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

The program will start at four schools in the Bronx on Friday and will eventually expand to all five boroughs in the next few weeks. The city is partnering with UFT, a labor union that represents most teachers in the NYC public school system, to get as many kids vaccinated before the school year ends later this month, de Blasio said.

Currently, around 118,000 New York City kids aged 12 through 17 have been vaccinated, comprising about 23% of the city's kids in that age range, de Blasio said.

After more than a year learning remotely, many people are eager to make schools a safe place for their students to return.

Studies are underway in hopes of making a vaccine available to children as young as 6 months. These trials may still take months in order to ensure the doses are safe and efficacious.

More vaccinations are an uphill battle
Significant mitigation strategies may be needed in areas where there is large-scale, community transmission, the CDC said, including in communal settings, like schools and workplaces.

As well as masks and social distancing, widespread vaccinations are key to reducing transmission, experts have said.

But after a quick surge of eager participants, the remainder are those who have often received false information about their safety or who lack access.

As a result, the road to vaccinating the rest of the population may be an uphill battle from here on out, the US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Wednesday, but "we're not giving up."

"Because we had so much success early on, we are now getting to the part of the campaign which is tougher," Murthy said "We've got to look further, if you will -- convince more people, get to the right information, increase access even further."

The early success is helpful in keeping large swaths of the nation protected -- but reaching the levels that will stop community spread will take a change in strategy, Murthy said.

"This is a multi-pronged campaign recognizing that people have different reasons that they're not vaccinated right now, but we have to work on all three fronts: mobilization, education and improving access," said Murthy. "That's how we're going to get the nation vaccinated."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

REACH Services one step closer to opening new day center in Terre Haute

Image

Get ready for the 'Free Fishing Weekend'

Image

Local Hoosiers are taking initiative to help the environment

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated showers possible. High: 78°

Image

TH Rex fall at Lafayette

Image

Jordan Schaffer looking to stay hot for NCAA Tourney

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TH North baseball ready for regionals

Image

Opioid Epidemic Impacts Wabash Valley - here's how you can get help

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1382979

Reported Deaths: 25241
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55412410330
DuPage919071305
Will766591020
Lake681111005
Kane59215795
Winnebago33901493
Madison30824523
McHenry29075291
St. Clair28146518
Peoria23395330
Champaign20997148
Sangamon19009237
McLean18488184
Tazewell17150299
Rock Island15209321
Kankakee14450214
Kendall1324396
LaSalle12718247
Macon10939208
DeKalb10056120
Vermilion9925136
Adams8616124
Williamson7528134
Whiteside7189173
Boone679675
Ogle617983
Grundy596876
Clinton577791
Coles573999
Knox5619152
Jackson507664
Henry505969
Livingston488287
Stephenson480885
Woodford480380
Macoupin476787
Effingham475172
Franklin452276
Marion4496116
Jefferson4411121
Monroe437494
Lee419052
Randolph415087
Fulton403759
Logan395362
Morgan392682
Christian383073
Montgomery377674
Bureau376883
Fayette320855
Perry319360
Iroquois309467
McDonough289650
Jersey270850
Douglas260134
Saline259256
Lawrence240925
Shelby231937
Union226740
Crawford213826
Bond208324
Cass201927
Ford184848
Warren183048
Clark182633
Jo Daviess182624
Pike180253
Wayne180153
Hancock178931
Carroll177437
Richland176340
Edgar174940
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162628
De Witt156728
Mason153545
Piatt152114
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson146716
Greene145233
Massac135740
Wabash135212
Cumberland129819
Menard124512
Jasper115618
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7797
Brown7246
Pulaski6967
Stark64424
Edwards57512
Henderson52914
Calhoun5192
Putnam4863
Scott4861
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL20
Unassigned02399

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 744474

Reported Deaths: 13637
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1020181767
Lake55032999
Allen41441685
St. Joseph36789558
Hamilton36204414
Elkhart29219452
Tippecanoe22704224
Vanderburgh22485398
Porter19212322
Johnson18245382
Hendricks17498316
Clark13136192
Madison12920341
Vigo12560252
LaPorte12310219
Monroe12076173
Delaware10898190
Howard10184224
Kosciusko9578118
Hancock8464143
Bartholomew8135156
Warrick7825155
Floyd7736179
Grant7192176
Wayne7130201
Boone6862103
Morgan6691140
Dubois6197117
Marshall6185116
Cass5954108
Dearborn587478
Henry5861107
Noble575385
Jackson506874
Shelby498797
Lawrence4692121
Gibson442092
Harrison438673
DeKalb436385
Clinton434353
Montgomery429589
Whitley403540
Huntington400481
Steuben395559
Miami388968
Jasper381652
Knox374790
Putnam369460
Wabash359182
Adams344655
Ripley344270
Jefferson334282
White324653
Daviess300699
Wells294081
Decatur288992
Greene284185
Fayette283964
Posey272834
LaGrange271972
Scott268555
Clay263447
Randolph244082
Washington243933
Jennings233949
Spencer233631
Starke225355
Fountain216647
Sullivan213142
Owen208557
Jay199832
Fulton198341
Carroll193020
Orange187454
Perry186137
Rush175126
Vermillion172144
Franklin169935
Tipton165446
Parke148016
Pike137034
Blackford135532
Pulaski118846
Newton111235
Brown103242
Crawford102116
Benton100014
Martin90815
Warren83015
Switzerland8038
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0417