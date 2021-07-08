Clear

Dozens of states target Google’s app store in antitrust suit

Dozens of states are taking aim at Google in an escalating legal offensive on Big Tech.

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 6:45 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Dozens of states are taking aim at Google in an escalating legal offensive on Big Tech.

This time, attorneys general for 36 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit targeting Google’s Play store, where consumers download apps designed for the Android software that powers most of the world’s smartphones.

The 144-page complaint filed late Wednesday in a Northern California federal court represents the fourth major antitrust lawsuit filed against Google by government agencies across the U.S. since last October.

The lawsuit also comes against a backdrop of proposed laws in Congress tailored to either break up or undermine the power amassed by Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. The four have built trillion-dollar empires fueled by the immense popularity of services that people have become increasingly dependent upon.

Much of the latest lawsuit echoes similar allegations that mobile game maker Epic Games made against both Google and Apple, which runs a separate app store exclusively for iPhones, in cases brought last August.

Just as Epic did, the states’ lawsuit focuses primarily on the control Google exerts on its app store so it can collect commissions of up to 30% on digital transactions within apps installed on smartphones running on Android. Those devices represent more than 80% of the worldwide smartphone market.

A high-profile trial pitting Epic — the maker of the widely played Fortnite video game — against Apple concluded in late May. A decision from the federal judge who presided over the month-long proceedings is expected later this summer. Epic’s lawsuit against Google is still awaiting trial.

Although its app commissions are similar to Apple’s, Google has tried to distinguish itself by allowing consumers to download apps from other places than its Play store. Apple, in contrast, doesn’t allow iPhone users to install apps from any other outlet than its store.

But the lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges Google’s claims that its Android software is an open operating system that allows consumers more choices is a sham.

The complaint contends Google has deployed various tactics and set up anticompetitive barriers to ensure it distributes more than 90% of the apps on Android devices — a market share that the attorneys general argue represents an illegal monopoly. What’s more, the lawsuit alleges Google has been abusing that power to reap billions of dollars in profit at the expense of consumers who wind up paying higher prices to subsidize the commissions, and the makers of apps who have less money and incentive to innovate.

“Google’s monopoly is a menace to the marketplace,” said Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, who is leading the lawsuit along with his peers in New York, Tennessee and North Carolina. “Google Play is not fair play. Google must be held accountable for harming small businesses and consumers.”

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for a lawsuit, but it has adamantly defended the way it runs its Play store in its response to the Epic lawsuit and in other instances.

The Mountain View, California, company also is fighting the three other lawsuits that were filed against it last year, including a landmark case brought by the U.S. Justice Department. Those cases are focused on alleged abuses of Google’s dominant search engine and its digital ad network that generates more than $100 billion in annual revenue for its corporate parent, Alphabet Inc.

As the scrutiny on their app stores has intensified, both Apple and Google have been taking conciliatory steps. Most notably, both have lowered their commissions to 15% on the first $1 million in revenue collected by app makers — a reduction that covers most apps in their respective stores.

But those measures haven’t lessened the heat on any of the major tech companies, nor should they, said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, who chairs a subcommittee that oversees antitrust issues.

“This is exactly the type of aggressive antitrust enforcement that we need to rein in the power of big tech and address America’s monopoly problem,” she said in a statement.

But fighting Big Tech won’t be easy. Besides being able to spend heavily to lobby for their positions, the companies also contend they have the law on their side. Facebook, for instance, scored a major victory last week when a federal judge dismissed an antitrust lawsuit against the social media company by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of states on the grounds that they hadn’t submitted enough evidence to back their monopoly allegations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler Overnight, Nice Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Work set to begin on new Crawford County Recreation Center

Image

Is a cool down in the forecast? Here's a look at what Kevin is tracking

Image

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett's reaction to Detective Ferency's death

Image

Duke Energy continues to increase the reliability of its systems

Image

Detective Greg Ferency left a mark as an officer, as a member of a federal task force, and as a family member

Image

Local law enforcement reflect on the life of Detective Greg Ferency

Image

FBI, THPD and Terre Haute Mayor hold press conference on the death of fallen officer Detective Greg Ferency

Image

From a candidate for Terre Haute mayor to murder suspect - federal officials identify Ferency's accused killer

Image

Indiana farmers set new state conservation record

Image

Wednesday night recap of details in the shooting death of Detective Greg Ferency

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1394235

Reported Deaths: 25711
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55759010515
DuPage926681320
Will771351041
Lake685321023
Kane59605812
Winnebago34271515
Madison31277532
McHenry29257297
St. Clair28750520
Peoria23487343
Champaign21180157
Sangamon19213240
McLean18584191
Tazewell17280306
Rock Island15264329
Kankakee14629221
Kendall1333999
LaSalle12824252
Macon11033212
DeKalb10172121
Vermilion10062146
Adams8906127
Williamson7690136
Whiteside7212174
Boone685779
Ogle624184
Grundy599778
Clinton580391
Coles5785101
Knox5672156
Jackson513065
Henry508370
Livingston491092
Woodford487883
Stephenson485186
Macoupin482789
Effingham477774
Franklin457378
Marion4558117
Jefferson4492122
Monroe441494
Lee419854
Randolph419087
Fulton405759
Logan401164
Morgan400383
Christian384875
Montgomery380174
Bureau379985
Fayette322955
Perry321060
Iroquois316868
McDonough296551
Jersey273052
Saline261757
Douglas261236
Lawrence240727
Union233041
Shelby232838
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205827
Ford189450
Clark186733
Pike185853
Warren185349
Hancock184031
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177341
Richland177240
White171226
Washington165125
Moultrie164628
De Witt158029
Mason156745
Piatt152614
Clay151243
Mercer150034
Johnson148816
Greene145934
Wabash139212
Massac137240
Cumberland130519
Menard125912
Jasper116718
Marshall108619
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7887
Brown7576
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards58612
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4941
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned562433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 756070

Reported Deaths: 13892
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1037731793
Lake564421019
Allen41927694
St. Joseph37071566
Hamilton36766425
Elkhart29503465
Tippecanoe23074229
Vanderburgh22746402
Porter19454327
Johnson18544389
Hendricks17791320
Clark13265198
Madison13250345
Vigo12692254
LaPorte12467222
Monroe12323178
Delaware11003198
Howard10445235
Kosciusko9661123
Hancock8625146
Bartholomew8184157
Warrick7903157
Floyd7863180
Grant7280180
Wayne7186201
Boone7047104
Morgan6799142
Marshall6275116
Dubois6230118
Cass6049110
Dearborn592278
Henry5911111
Noble584589
Jackson510177
Shelby505097
Lawrence4799125
Gibson449696
Clinton447155
Montgomery445591
DeKalb444085
Harrison442775
Whitley408544
Huntington404581
Steuben403059
Miami399970
Jasper393255
Knox380891
Putnam375462
Wabash363483
Ripley349370
Adams346456
Jefferson336986
White335554
Daviess3068100
Wells297681
Decatur290292
Greene288585
Fayette285564
Posey276235
LaGrange274372
Scott271258
Clay270448
Washington247237
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Fountain229248
Starke228859
Sullivan216443
Owen214258
Fulton205844
Jay202032
Carroll194322
Orange188955
Perry187337
Vermillion178044
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167847
Parke149616
Pike138734
Blackford136732
Pulaski121348
Newton118736
Benton107314
Brown105143
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86415
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0426