TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people started their day by honoring veterans and current service members.

It was part of the Terre Haute Parks and Rec Department's 5K and Fun Run.

Dozens of people gathered to walk or run at Deming Park.

Organizers say it's a way to reflect on the sacrifices of so many men and women in the community.

This marked the ninth straight year for the event.