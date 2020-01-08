Clear

Dozens of people get to keep their jobs this new year after one local company is not closing its doors

A Wabash Valley business is officially not going to be closing. That means keeping business and jobs local.

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) -- Families in Robinson, Illinois are breathing a sigh of relief this year. That's because they got the good news that they wouldn't be losing their jobs!

In October the owners of Tempco Products Company announced they were closing after more than 60 years of business.
Back then, we talked to some people about how they felt about that and they were all pretty upset.

"I can't believe it it was the cheapest place to get windows," one resident said.

"I've not worked at a place with as many kind and giving people as where I work with where I'm at so I don't think I would get that experience anywhere else," A current employee at the time said. 

But, employees and residents got some good news after the first of the year. A few Robinson residents themselves bought the company.

"It's great to be able to keep this iconic company alive you know we've got so many icons going out of business this is just a great opportunity to keep this in our community," Dave Chamberlin, Vice President said.

All 3 new owners grew up in the area. They said they were sad when they heard the news. Then they realized they could do something to help. 

They all said the community has been so supportive and thankful.

"There's been an outpouring of support. I think all of us have been approached randomly at Walmart or the grocery store or just on the street with past employees, family members of current employees thanking us for doing what we've done so it's been great to see the community come together and support us," Rusy Reinoehl, Vice President said.

With that support, the new owners said they are going to continue to build and better the company. The company reached a lot further than just the Wabash valley. They supply products all across the Midwest. 

