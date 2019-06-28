Dozens of Clay County families receive food thanks to special program

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of Clay County families in need now have food on the table...and it's all thanks to a special program.

Volunteers with the Clay County Youth Food Program spent the day hard at work.

They met on Friday at the Cory Community Church of the Nazarene.

They were packaging and delivering meals to children in need.

92 children from 30 different families got the food they needed.

It is the first big delivery of the summer for the group.

The next one happens on July 19.