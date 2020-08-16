Dozens march to #SaveTheChildren

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It's a push to end child and human sex trafficking in the Wabash Valley.

Dozens of people participated in a Save the Children Walk in Terre Haute Sunday afternoon. They walked from the Kroger store on Wabash Avenue to the Vigo county courthouse.

Organizers say this is a serious issue and we all should be paying attention.

Britton Weir says, "Protect all kids, all races, all ages, even if it’s not your kid, if its Joe Some’s kid walking down the street, the kids are the future."

Organizers of this march say they are planning additional marches.