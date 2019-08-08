Dozens have enrolled in new Vigo County School Corporation virtual school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of students are signed-up for the Vigo County School Corporation's new virtual school.

That number is expected to grow.

School leaders say enrollment has surpassed expectations.

Robin Smith is the principal at Vigo Virtual Success Academy.

On Thursday, she told us 50 students have enrolled.

The school is open for students in grades nine through 12, and it's based out of the Booker T. Washington High School.

The academy is an option for students who are homebound, homeschooled, or who need to make up credit.

Smith told us the interest demonstrates the need for this option.

"They need to come and give this a chance because not furthering your education is really not a good option for any young adult. If you're worried about it, come and talk to me...I'll walk you through the process," Smith said.

It's not too late to enroll.

Contact the Booker T. Washington school for more information.