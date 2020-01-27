Dozens gather at CANDLES Holocaust Museum for candlelight vigil

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute paid tribute to Eva Kor and the liberation anniversary of Auschwitz on Monday night.
Dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil and to hear from Elizabeth Holtzman.
Her legislation led to the investigation and deportation of Nazi war criminals.
Those involved say it's important that today's generation can learn from the past.
"This is the first time we've had a candle lighting ceremony and Holocaust Remembrance Day without Eva, so that makes it different, but it's very important to us that we continue sharing her message and her life lessons," Brittani Logsdon, from the CANDLES Holocaust museum said.
