Downwotn Sullivan Christmas celebration draws in dozens

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community is spreading some holiday cheer.
That's with the annual Downtown Sullivan Christmas.
There were free horse carriage rides, ice skating, lots of holiday goodies and of course, Santa!
Organizers said it's a fun and safe place for families to gather and celebrate the holiday.
The Christmas tradition is put on by the Heart of Sullivan.
"Everybody coming together. The kids obviously they're having a blast. It's fun. It's unique. It's a different kind of activity.. festival type deal for the community to come together and enjoy. Parents and kids," said Raemie Cooley.
Organizers said they've had great success with the event over the year.
They hope to eventually expand.
